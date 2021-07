The Houston Astros will meet the Chicago White Sox at the Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 8:10 PM EDT. The Astros are 4-3 in their last 7 games this season. The team was defeated by the Yankees in its previous series by 1-2 but they managed to win the last round to a score of 8-7. Houston made 8 runs, 10 hits, and 8 RBIs in the game. Martin Maldonado homered in the 3rd inning and earned the first point for the team. Myles Straw delivered the final point in the 9th. The Astros are 1st in the AL West standings with a 55-36 record.