She couldn’t hit a green ‘for the life of me.’ But Hannah Kilbane, who missed out going to state four straight years at Sandburg due to illness, received a surprise for St. Xavier with nationals on the line.
During a frosty, cold and windy pair of days in late April, Hannah Kilbane thought she played a lousy 36 holes of golf. The St. Xavier freshman was eyeing a shot at the NAIA Women’s Golf Championships, but things were not going the way she would have liked during the CCAC Meet at Ravisloe Country Club in Homewood.www.chicagotribune.com
