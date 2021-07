Some of you need a little reminder not to throw trash on the street. I have to admit, the 'Don't Mess with Texas' ad campaign needs to go down as one of the most successful anti litter campaigns in the country. I grew up in Maryland and even I knew about these ads. Back in 1985, the Texas Department of Transportation created the 'Don't Mess with Texas' campaign. It was aimed to target males from the ages of 18-35, but took off with everyone in the state.