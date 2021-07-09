Cancel
Environment

Crews fight growing wildfires in Northern California

Daily Gate City
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlames threatening campgrounds and cabins prompted evacuations and closed off a swath of Northern California forest as the state prepared for another weekend of dry, scorching weather and the continuing threat of wildfires. (July 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

