Gun stolen from St. Louis teen who took it from his mom to show off to girl
Police are investigating after a teenager says the gun he took from his mother was stolen by a group of men in St. Louis while he was showing it off.www.audacy.com
Police are investigating after a teenager says the gun he took from his mother was stolen by a group of men in St. Louis while he was showing it off.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.https://www.audacy.com/kmox
Comments / 1