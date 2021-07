Tabletop role-playing game Demeo received an update adding new enemies as developers continue to work on game saves. The update includes initial support for storing your progression online even if you uninstall the game, but Developer Resolution Games is still working on game saves. So you can’t yet continue an individual run through of a dungeon between play sessions. The studio recently added its second campaign — Realm of the Rat King — for the incredible multiplayer experience we deemed “essential” in our review. It is a social VR masterclass with cross-play from Steam to Oculus Quest and Rift, but it can also be particularly grueling when a multi-hour game session working through a single dungeon falls apart with a couple bad rolls or mistakes. So while you’ll still need to make sure your squad keeps its focus (and takes bathroom breaks before starting a run), with this latest update you could build out a profile on the Quest version of Demeo and then continue it in the Oculus Home version for PC VR.