Bohemia Interactive released a new update today for Vigor, which brings about Season 8 and the all-new Legacy Seasons. Essentially, this brings back old seasonal content for players to get a second crack at. This update will be giving players access to Season 1: Preppers, in case you weren't able to experience it the first time. The update also brings along a number of quality of life improvements and updates, along with the "Thank You Charity Pack". You can read more details about the additions to the season below and the Legacy Seasons/