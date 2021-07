Twenty years ago my mom transferred her home to me and my brother, retaining a life estate. She passed away on Feb. 15, 2021. We sold the house in one weekend, for $1.08 million, and closed on June 8, 2021. What tax forms must we use? Can we use the sale price as the fair market value? An appraisal valued the house at $940,000. It was listed at $949,000, and we had multiple offers above the asking price.