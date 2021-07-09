Cancel
A four-step framework to spot weak signals of disruption

By Amy Radin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow often do you take note of curious new behaviors—things that bear little resemblance to norms, that may even seem outlandish or inappropriate? Do you dismiss these out of hand as aberrations, or do you stop to ponder whether they signal something bigger?. Of the many truths reinforced by the...

Jobs

Focus on well-being to unlock people’s full potential at work

The pandemic has brought to the forefront an issue that many organizations never thought deeply about: the multi-faceted realities of individuals’ lives and how that can impact their performance at work. Before the pandemic, while employee well-being was important for some companies, other leaders questioned why employee well-being was the...
Economy
Forbes

Your Setbacks Don’t Define You. Four Steps To Rebound Faster.

Remember when you missed out on your dream job or the person of your dreams decided you weren’t theirs? Or you made a bad investment… of money, time, energy?. It happens to the best of us. When our plans derail or disappointment strikes, our brains naturally go into rumination mode,...
Health

A clinical deep learning framework for continually learning from cardiac signals across diseases, time, modalities, and institutions

Deep learning algorithms trained on instances that violate the assumption of being independent and identically distributed (i.i.d.) are known to experience destructive interference, a phenomenon characterized by a degradation in performance. Such a violation, however, is ubiquitous in clinical settings where data are streamed temporally from different clinical sites and from a multitude of physiological sensors. To mitigate this interference, we propose a continual learning strategy, entitled CLOPS, that employs a replay buffer. To guide the storage of instances into the buffer, we propose end-to-end trainable parameters, termed task-instance parameters, that quantify the difficulty with which data points are classified by a deep-learning system. We validate the interpretation of these parameters via clinical domain knowledge. To replay instances from the buffer, we exploit uncertainty-based acquisition functions. In three of the four continual learning scenarios, reflecting transitions across diseases, time, data modalities, and healthcare institutions, we show that CLOPS outperforms the state-of-the-art methods, GEM1 and MIR2. We also conduct extensive ablation studies to demonstrate the necessity of the various components of our proposed strategy. Our framework has the potential to pave the way for diagnostic systems that remain robust over time.
Public Health
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Cancer

New research finds common denominator linking all cancers

All cancers fall into just two categories, according to new research from scientists at Sinai Health, in findings that could provide a new strategy for treating the most aggressive and untreatable forms of the disease. In new research out this month in Cancer Cell, scientists at the Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute...
Kids

Job Market: Teenagers step in to fill employment spots

Kids these days, right? Lazy, ungrateful, good-for-nothing so-and-sos … right?. Maybe not, as U.S. employers are discovering the population willing to step in and take the jobs others are unwilling to do is a bit younger than they are used to. Analysts suggest part of the reason for the speed...
Mental Health

LIFT: Four proven steps a psychiatrist and executive coach uses for emotional resilience in work and life.

We all know what it’s like to feel down at times, but it can be sobering to know the statistics around depression itself. In the past year, 17 million U.S. adults experienced a clinical depression yet 35% of us received no treatment. Suicide is one of the top ten causes of death in this country. From the economic side, depression is estimated to cost $210 billion annually, with fifty percent of the cost related to workplace issues like absenteeism or “presenteeism” – being there but not being there fully.
Economy

Even with Y Combinator pedigree we initially struggled with fundraising. That was a blessing in disguise

When my co-founder Bryan and I first launched Tovala— the first-ever smart oven paired with a subscription meal service—we had a lot of ideas and very little cash. Although we’d won a business plan challenge at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, we spent most of the summer and fall of 2015 with our boots on the ground, taking as many investor meetings as possible. No one wanted to be the first investor, which made raising initial capital a chicken-or-the-egg problem: we needed money to hire people and make progress, but we also needed to show progress to raise money.
Books & Literature

Four Crucial Steps To Successfully Publishing Your Book

Entrepreneur, philanthropist and international speaker. Regan Hillyer is here to help you make a bigger impact. In my most recent Forbes Coaches Council article, "Boost Your Brand: Write a Book," I outlined the methodology, purpose and value in writing a nonfiction how-to book based on one’s personal experiences and learnings and the initial steps to consider before embarking on this journey.
Economy

Four Steps to Earning Your First $200,000 in Consulting

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're looking for a new career but don't know where to start? I'm here to help. I've been in your shoes, working more than 40 hours a week, and I’ve now found success as a consultant working with companies like Universal Music Group, 21st Century Fox, and Disney. Let me teach you how to develop your brand, find clients through social media marketing on Linkedin and Twitter. If any of these steps sound daunting or too challenging, don't worry - I have included a LinkedIn script below that landed my first client within three days.
Health

5 key steps to negotiating a better salary (and what to avoid)

By now you’ve probably heard a lot about about the Great Resignation that’s upon us. According to a study conducted by Microsoft, 41% of workers are contemplating leaving their current job this year. If you’re part of this group, now is a great time to sharpen your negotiating skills, as settling on a competitive salary is a critical final step of the job-search process. Even if you plan on staying at your current workplace for the foreseeable future, the job market might present the perfect opportunity to negotiate a raise.
Economy

A ‘value proposition framework’ for sustainable development

Value. It’s the name of the game. Create it economically; capture it distinctively. Whatever theoretical economic framework (such as game theory or decision analysis) or business model you want to select, value is at the heart of it. Individuals, organizations businesses and governments act to increase value — also referred to as utility — from their perspectives.
Forbes

Set Yourself Up For Success And Win The Day With These Four Steps

Clara Capano is an International Speaker, Best Selling Author, TV Host and Master Trainer with Ninja Selling Systems. Early in my career, my mentor taught me that if I want to “win” the year and see success, it all comes down to winning each day. If we focus on success each day, the little wins add up to the big win of achieving our goals.
Workouts

Gyms are rebounding. Sorry, Peloton

Spinning is still on trend, but with gyms rebounding, more exercise bicyclists may opt to do it there rather than in their homes. As a result, Peloton may be spinning out of the investor spotlight. Wedbush has downgraded the company’s stock from outperform to neutral, as interest in its home-fitness...

