I for one don’t welcome our crappy new robot umpire masters

Do you remember the part in Iron Man 2 where Tony Stark was in court and the United States government was essentially trying to take the Iron Man technology for themselves and their argument was that other countries were developing the same technology, then Stark hacked the monitors and showed a video of Justin Hammer’s team testing out a prototype that twisted and failed and looked like it almost killed the person inside of it? That’s basically where we’re at with calling balls and strikes, except there’s no Iron Man — just a bunch of really horrible, flawed prototypes, like Ángel Hernández.