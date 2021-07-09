County Press Releases

Welcome to the July Edition of the Monarch Press. As always, there is a lot going on in our world and here at home in your City. We are so pleased that we are able to re-open our reception and counter services in a limited capacity and safely interact with members of our community again in person. Stay tuned for information on City Council meetings returning to in-person again. Please keep doing your part to #VaccinateGoleta so we can get back 100%. We are off and running with transitioning to District Elections in November of 2022. The City has held two workshops and hopes you will join us for the next one on August 2nd in person at Goleta City Hall. Be sure and visit our website www.drawgoleta.org to learn how to draw your own map with proposed boundaries. Also, if you are looking for a rewarding career or volunteer opportunity, now is the time to #JoinTeamGoleta. The City has several job openings and also vacancies on several commissions and committees. Apply today! Thanks for taking time out to read this packed edition of the Monarch Press.