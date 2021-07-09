Cancel
Yolo, CA

County Press Releases

yolocounty.org
Yolo County Identifies Groundbreaking Vision for Tule Canal/Yolo Bypass through Innovative Stakeholder Charrette Process. (Woodland, CA) – On June 24th, Yolo County released a report on a recent design charrette for the Tule Canal in the Yolo Bypass. The two-day virtual workshop included 71 participants from a wide swath of stakeholders—farmers, policy makers, landowners, hunters, conservation scientists, educators, engineers, and ecologists. Led by consultants Robert Suarez and Teal Brown Zimring, with generous funding from the State Water Contractors and Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency, the executive summary and full report are now available on Yolo County’s Delta e-library: (https://www.yolocounty.org/government/general-government-departments/county-administrator/county-administrator-divisions/intergovernmental-affairs/delta-elibrary).

