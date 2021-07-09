Cancel
New York City, NY

IN DEPTH PODCAST: The 'Great Resignation' and its impact on NYC

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (1010 WINS) — It's called the "Great Resignation," and it could bring dramatic changes to New York City. Employees are saying "I quit" more than ever before. The pandemic has changed every aspect of our lives, especially the way we work, where we work or if we still work at all. Economists describe the "Great Resignation" as the boom of people resigning from their jobs post-pandemic. Surveys show up to 40% of workers plan on leaving within the next few months, and we're already seeing a sharp increase in workers sending in their resignation letters.

