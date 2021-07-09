Premiere: “3 of Us, 2 of You” from Original Score to Animal Kingdom
As season five of TNT’s Animal Kingdom gets set to jump off this Sunday night, the original soundtrack from the first four seasons is getting its release today, via WaterTower Music. Under the Radar has an exclusive sneak-listen at what composers Alexis Marsh & Samuel Jones have in store for the continuation of the popular crime drama. The charging mass of percussion signals all of the seat-of-your-pants, heated tension fans have come to expect from this romp through the underground So-Cal crime world, and all of its hijinx.www.undertheradarmag.com
Comments / 0