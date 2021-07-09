TCRI Receives USDA Grant for Second Season of “It’s Your Business”

Rural Reimagined recognizes and congratulates the Center for Rural Innovation and Director Michael Aikens for receiving a $100,000 USDA Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG), which will fund a second season of “It’s Your Business with Michael Aikens.” This PBS television series extends Aiken’s mission to tell the stories of rural communities and businesses through their voices, with the goal being to foster rural business emergence, creation, and resilience. Through USDA funding, the television series will continue to bring attention to challenges that our surrounding rural communities face, in addition to raising awareness of available small business resources while broadcasting and facilitating the emergence, creation, and resilience of rural businesses and entrepreneurship in our region. Aikens states, “My goal is to shed light on the amazing stories of resilience and innovation exhibited by the small businesses in our Upper Cumberland region.” Wings up!