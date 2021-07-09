Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cookeville, TN

TCRI Receives USDA Grant for Second Season of “It’s Your Business”

tntech.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRural Reimagined recognizes and congratulates the Center for Rural Innovation and Director Michael Aikens for receiving a $100,000 USDA Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG), which will fund a second season of “It’s Your Business with Michael Aikens.” This PBS television series extends Aiken’s mission to tell the stories of rural communities and businesses through their voices, with the goal being to foster rural business emergence, creation, and resilience. Through USDA funding, the television series will continue to bring attention to challenges that our surrounding rural communities face, in addition to raising awareness of available small business resources while broadcasting and facilitating the emergence, creation, and resilience of rural businesses and entrepreneurship in our region. Aikens states, “My goal is to shed light on the amazing stories of resilience and innovation exhibited by the small businesses in our Upper Cumberland region.” Wings up!

blogs.tntech.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Cookeville, TN
Business
City
Cookeville, TN
Cookeville, TN
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcri#Usda Grant#Rural Reimagined#Rbdg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Small Business
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
PBS
Related
Educationnewtoncountytimes.com

USDA awards $12 million in record-breaking farm to school grants

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $12 million in Farm to School Grants this year, announcing awards to 176 grantees, the most projects funded since the program began in 2013. The department is also releasing new data demonstrating the recent growth of farm to school efforts nationwide. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of school districts and/or local entities responsible for school meals participated in farm to school activities during school year 2018-2019, more than half (57%) of which began within the past three years.
IndustryPosted by
Portland Tribune

HELP CREATE YOUR BUSINESS’S ENERGY FUTURE

ATTEND ENERGY TRUST’S VIRTUAL BUSINESS OWNERS’ SUMMIT. What are the big issues facing your business today and in the coming years? Are you interested in saving on your energy bills or reducing the environmental impact of your business?. Energy Trust of Oregon offers financial support to businesses in Oregon and...
Agriculturelmgraphic.com

New USDA grant funds available for rural communities

Nathan Beacom, senior policy associate Center for Rural AffairS — This summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has begun accepting applications for two important programs for rural development. The first is the Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge (RPIC), which has seen a $2 million increase in funding after its initial...
Manhattan, KSk-state.edu

Rahmani awarded USDA grant to improve estimation of evapotranspiration

MANHATTAN — Vahid Rahmani, assistant professor in the Carl and Melinda Helwig Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering at Kansas State University, has received a U.S. Department of Agriculture — Research Education and Economics grant to improve evapotranspiration and soil moisture information across the U.S. Rahmani is the K-State lead...
Carroll County, INPosted by
Pharos-Tribune

Carroll's Chamber receives money to help businesses

CARROLL COUNTY — The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce has been awarded funding for small businesses in the county. The United States Department of Agriculture has awarded the chamber $99,000 for reduced interest loans and training funds. Businesses with less than $1 million in gross annual revenue and fewer than 50 employees are eligible to apply for the funds.
Starke County, INwkvi.com

Business Applications Received for OCRA COVID-19 Response Grant Program Funds in Starke County

Six applications have been received for business relief through the Office of Community and Rural Affairs’ COVID-19 Response Grant Program funds in Starke County. Overall, the county was awarded $250,000. As part of the award, $100,000 was earmarked for COVID-19 relief for businesses in the unincorporated areas of Starke County. The grant committee will be meeting in July to review those applications.
Durand, MIArgus Press

USDA announces grant for city of Durand

DURAND — The United States Department of Agriculture this week announced it is investing $185 million to equip, rebuild, and modernize essential services in rural areas of 32 states, and part of that money will go to the city of Durand. “The Biden-Harris Administration has made investing in infrastructure improvements...
Agriculturetsln.com

USDA: Producers can hay, graze, chop, still receive payments

Agricultural producers with crop insurance can hay, graze or chop cover crops for silage, haylage or baleage at any time and still receive 100% of the prevented planting payment, the Agriculture Department’s Risk Management Agency announced Friday. Previously, cover crops could only be hayed, grazed or chopped after November 1,...
Faribault, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

USDA funding available to help low-income individuals and families buy or repair homes

USDA Rural Development has funding available for low-income individuals and families seeking to purchase or repair a home in a rural area. The Direct Home Loan program offers financing to qualified low-income applicants that are unable to qualify for traditional financing. No down payment is required, and the interest rate could be as low as one percent with a subsidy. Applicants must meet income and credit guidelines and demonstrate repayment ability. The program is available in rural communities of generally 35,000 people or less.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

American Farmland Trust shares updated Soil Health Economic Calculator

American Farmland Trust, the organization that for 40 years has been saving the land that sustains us and advancing the principles of regenerative agriculture shares an updated AFT’s Retrospective Soil Health Economic Calculator (R-SHEC) Tool, providing farmers and the conservation community a means of evaluating the return on investment of soil health conservation practices with 2020 price and crop data.
Agricultureharrisondaily.com

USDA grants to Increase access in inspection operations

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced $55.2 million in competitive grant funding available through the new Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

Second round of BRACE grants help Charlottesville businesses impacted by the pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Office of Economic Recovery is offering another round of grants for city businesses. The BRACE (Building Resilience Among Charlottesville Entrepreneurs) Grant is again helping businesses adapt to the coronavirus pandemic. “Those grants really do come in handy, especially for small businesses,” Angelic’s Kitchen owner Angelic...
West Lafayette, INfordcountyrecord.com

Education field day set for small farmers

WEST LAFAYETTE — Small and urban farmers are invited to join Purdue University’s Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture and the Purdue Student Farm for the Small Farm Education Field Day and Webinar series. The in-person field day will be hosted at the Purdue Student Farm in West Lafayette on...
Minnesota Stateminnesotareformer.com

Five Minnesota organizations receive USDA Farm to School grants

Five Minnesota school districts and community organizations will plant gardens and expand nutrition education with grants totaling more than $200,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to a USDA news release. The USDA gave $12 million in Farm to School grants to more than 170 recipients this year, according...
Breckenridge, MNDaily News

Wilkin County holds second annual Field Day

Wilkin County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) held their second annual field day, where farmers learned about soil health practices from an array of experts, Wednesday, July 14. The field day was held at the newly-implemented SWCD Soil Health Demonstration Site north of Breckenridge, Minnesota, and it was the...
Economyaithority.com

Coupa ESG Report Highlights How It Empowers Organizations To Maximize ESG Impact With Business Spend Management

In its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, Coupa outlines the company’s ESG priorities and progress. Coupa Software a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. In the report, the company communicates its approach to advancing ESG within Coupa, as well as how it is empowering its global community of customers to deliver ESG impact through Business Spend Management.

Comments / 0

Community Policy