London [UK], July 9 (ANI): Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has predicted that Sunday's Euro 2020 final against England at Wembley will be "an epic". "I think England did a great job. They got to the final for the first time and this says a lot. They conceded only one goal, so it is a very solid team, great players, very balanced, and I think they did deserve to get to the final. Now it's all down to the final, which I think will be an epic final, and history-making either way," Sky Sports quoted Verratti during a press conference on Thursday.