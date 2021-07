ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo declared a disaster emergency yesterday over the issue of gun violence throughout the State of New York. “Right now the gun violence in the state and especially New York City is out of control. I mean, Times Square is almost like the O.K. Corral. Innocent people that are just walking in broad daylight are being shot,” said Tully Rinckey Founding Partner Greg Rinckey who believes the Governor had to do something to address gun violence.