Understanding How RWE Can Affect the Management of Myeloma

From your perspective, how can real-world evidence (RWE) be used to gain insight into the field of myeloma?. RIFKIN: Over the years, we've collected a large amount of data in multiple myeloma research registries, which is often the foundation for some of the RWE in myeloma. What we've found is that approximately 40% of a representative sample of [patients with] myeloma were actually not eligible for clinical trials to advance the field. The reason they weren't eligible was largely that the inclusion and exclusion criteria of the trials were too narrowly focused. With very specific questions in mind, we had actually excluded a significant number of real-world [patients with] myeloma. In addition, RWE also helps us to work with various manufacturers and various stakeholders of new myeloma therapies to help them understand perhaps where their therapy might fit in the patient's myeloma journey.