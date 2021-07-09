Gossip Girl's

It’s thrilling when beloved TV shows borrow inspiration from real-world people, places, and things. The CW’s original Gossip Girl, which aired between 2007 and 2012, birthed a generation of viewers obsessed with fantasizing about trips to its iconic New York City filming locations, such as Grand Central Terminal and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The series included cameos by celebs like Lady Gaga and it relied on heavy use of over-the-top 2000s fashion trends like massive metallic belts and oversized headbands. HBO Max’s 2021 re-imagination of the series is culturally timely, too, but it also directly tackles the elephant in every Hollywood writers’ room: the coronavirus pandemic. Except, although it was filmed snack-dab in the middle of COVID-19, on the show, the pandemic is no more. So when, exactly, does the Gossip Girl reboot take place?