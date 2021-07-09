Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Gossip Girl's

By Ariana Yaptangco
Elle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly anticipated Gossip Girl reboot has finally hit HBO Max, ushering in a new ruling class at Constance Billard and St. Jude's. And while much of the focus has been on the fashion, our favorite Upper East Siders famously love a good beauty look. Who could forget Blair Waldorf's iconic headbands or Serena van der Woodsen's lip gloss over lipstick debate?

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Gossip#Eye Shadow#Art#M A C Cosmetics#M A C Eye Brows Styler#Mented Cosmetics Blush#Tartiest#Rimmel Wonder#Charlotte Tilbury#Mac Eye Brows Styler#Trinidad Black#Maybelline Volum#Glam Black#Kvd Concealer#M A C Blot Powder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gossip
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Arts
News Break
Fashion
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
The US Sun

Gossip Girl reboot fans slam the show’s teachers as ‘predatory losers’ for their ‘deranged’ antics in episode 1

FANS of the new Gossip Girl reboot quickly took issue with one set of characters on the HBO Max series when it premiered on Thursday: The teachers. Viewers of the show, which acts as a sequel of sorts to the original CW version, slammed the high school teachers as “predatory losers” for acting in such a “deranged” manner toward the students in episode 1.
TV SeriesBattalion Texas AM

HBO’s Gossip Girl Reboot has promising season premiere

The first episode of the Gossip Girl reboot was released on Thursday, July 8 on HBO Max to much fanfare from the original show’s audience. While the reboot focuses on a different cast of characters in the modern day, it does an excellent job balancing the original storyline. The progression of the first episode has characters rediscovering and reigniting the spite of the original Gossip Girl blog, now on the modern day Instagram platform.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Review: A Glittery Revival for the Instagram Era

When “Gossip Girl” premiered on The CW in 2007, it was the height of the paparazzi-driven domination of Us Weekly, Perez Hilton, and TMZ. The concept of the show played on the era’s horrors and its enticing glitz. What if a high school, it asked, was glamorous enough to have its own Us Weekly? The result was a new take on age-old high school tropes. Anonymous blogger Gossip Girl upended the traditional populars-versus-outcasts narrative by constantly afflicting the comfortable.
Skin CareIn Style

Gossip Girl's Whitney Peak Turns to This Face Oil for Clear Skin

Hey, Upper East siders: Gossip Girl is back. HBO Max's reboot of the beloved series debuted last week, but its cast of new faces has been getting the star treatment for a while now. Take Whitney Peak, who plays fresh-faced freshman Zoya Lott and is already getting asked by Vogue to share her tips for clear skin. Her secret for a jealousy-inducing glow? This unassuming face oil from Sunday Riley.
TV SeriesNewsweek

'Gossip Girl': Who Is Rebecca Sherman in the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot?

The Gossip Girl reboot is finally here, and the first episode was full of nods to the original serious, from name drops to fashion choices. We learned Gossip Girl himself Dan Humphrey (played by Penn Badgely) was now an accomplished writer, and Nate Archibald (Chase Crawford), in the end, turned out to be an "amazing student."
TV SeriesComicBook

Gossip Girl Reboot's Shocking Reveal Explained by Series Creator

Thursday morning brought the long-awaited return of Gossip Girl, as the reboot of the popular series made its debut on HBO Max. This version of the show takes place in the modern day and follows a different group of private school students, but there is still a Gossip Girl (narrated again by Kristen Bell), dishing all of the secrets publicly. In the original series, the identity of the Gossip Girl blog writer was a mystery until the very end, when it was revealed that Dan was behind the account. The reboot, however, unveils the identity of the Gossip Girl in a matter of minutes.
TV & VideosPopSugar

Get All the Outfit Details From Gossip Girl's First Episode

Season one of HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot is off to a stylish start with costumes curated by Eric Daman, who's known for his work on Sex and the City, The Carrie Diaries, and the original Gossip Girl. You bet the entire cast, all of who bring personality and edge to their characters' looks, are well-versed in fashion, mixing high and low pieces with ease. Ahead, we've curated some of the standout outfits worn in episode one from the likes of Alice + Olivia, Christopher John Rogers, Balmain, and Jonathan Simkhai — there's a healthy dose of Nike and Adidas sneakers here too — and some of the wardrobe is even still available to shop! Scroll for all the notable highlights and covetable handbags.
New York City, NYNewsday

'Gossip Girl' review: Sharply drawn reboot lacks original's dazzle

WHAT IT'S ABOUT At a fancy Upper East Side day school, Constance St. Jude's, the students have returned to class, while the power clique, the so-called "Samurai 7," is about to reassert its dominance. Ruled by senior Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), she's an influencer with thousands of followers who has an iron grip over the student body and teachers. That's all about to change. On the first day of school, her half-sister Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak), has arrived on campus as a freshman on full scholarship. Suddenly, Julien's grasp of power seems a little more tenuous.
TV SeriesElite Daily

Here's When The Gossip Girl Reboot Actually Takes Place

It’s thrilling when beloved TV shows borrow inspiration from real-world people, places, and things. The CW’s original Gossip Girl, which aired between 2007 and 2012, birthed a generation of viewers obsessed with fantasizing about trips to its iconic New York City filming locations, such as Grand Central Terminal and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The series included cameos by celebs like Lady Gaga and it relied on heavy use of over-the-top 2000s fashion trends like massive metallic belts and oversized headbands. HBO Max’s 2021 re-imagination of the series is culturally timely, too, but it also directly tackles the elephant in every Hollywood writers’ room: the coronavirus pandemic. Except, although it was filmed snack-dab in the middle of COVID-19, on the show, the pandemic is no more. So when, exactly, does the Gossip Girl reboot take place?
TV SeriesElle

Here’s When Every Episode of Gossip Girl Will Drop on HBO Max

Gossip Girl's gone prestige. Less than a decade after the original CW series went off the air in 2012, showrunner Joshua Safran has revived the beloved teen drama for the social media era, installed a new cast, and drenched it all in decadence. It's fitting that the new Gossip Girl...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Serena’s Flip Phone Is Back, Just In Time For The ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot

The "Gossip Girl" reboot premieres on HBO Max this Thursday, July 8, just as Motorola Razr is turning heads with its remake of the infamous Serena Van Der Woodsen flip phone. Every "GG" fan remembers all the juicy drama that popped up on Serena’s red flip phone season after season, not to mention the iconic moment the "it girl," life sort of in shambles, threw her phone in the trash and disconnected herself from all her friends. That scene has given way to many a meme because of how hilariously not relatable it is and how much it screams early 2000s street fashion when watched today.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Was Taylor Momsen's Character Jenny Humphrey Written off the CW's 'Gossip Girl'?

When audiences first tuned in to the CW's original teen drama Gossip Girl, Jenny Humphrey, aka Little J (Taylor Momsen), was a freshman at the exclusive and stuck-up private school Constance Billard. She and her brother Dan (Penn Badgley) were branded as outsiders because they weren't filthy rich, and they lived in Brooklyn, unlike most of their other classmates who lived in Manhattan.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gossip Girl’ Team on Streaming Shift, Reboot’s Different Perspective on Privilege

At the New York City premiere of the HBO Max series, cast members spoke about how they feel starring in the follow-up to the beloved drama. When the original Gossip Girl premiered on the CW in the fall of 2007, it arrived just prior to the streaming revolution. And those who were obsessed with the pop-culture phenomenon knew the best way to stay up on all the Upper East Side drama was to tune in when it aired on TV. Indeed, there were few (legal) digital options for watching the series prior to 2011 when deals were struck to put episodes on Netflix and Hulu.

Comments / 0

Community Policy