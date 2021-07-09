This County Has The Most Severe Weather In New Mexico

Effective: 2021-07-15 20:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-15 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Beaver; Iron The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Beaver County in southern Utah Northwestern Iron County in southern Utah * Until 1145 PM MDT. * At 839 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lund. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE