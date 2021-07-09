Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Teaford retires from OSHP

By Pomeroy Daily Sentinel
The Daily Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOHIO VALLEY — Lt. Colonel Kevin D. Teaford recently retired on July 2 after 35 years of service with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). According to a news release from OSHP, Teaford was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in April 2014. He began his Patrol career as a cadet dispatcher assigned to the Jackson District Headquarters and the Gallipolis Post in 1986. Lt. Colonel Teaford began his training as a member of the 117th Academy Class in March 1988. He earned his commission in September of that year and was assigned to the Jackson Post. He transferred to the Gallipolis Post and was selected as Post Trooper of Year in 1991.

www.mydailysentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Lieutenant Colonel#Ohio Valley#Fbi National Academy#Oshp#Ohio Valley#The Gallipolis Post#The 117th Academy Class#The Jackson Post#The Ironton Post#The West Jefferson Post#The Office Of Personnel#The Ohio State University#The Fbi National Academy#Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. judge rules DACA program illegal, suspends new applications

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings.
MoviesPosted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS News

2 men charged with plotting to attack Democratic HQ in Sacramento

This story first appeared on CBS Sacramento. Sacramento — Two Northern California men were charged in federal court with conspiring to attack the Democratic headquarters in Sacramento, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California said on Thursday. Ian Benjamin Rogers, 45, of Napa, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy