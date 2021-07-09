Teaford retires from OSHP

OHIO VALLEY — Lt. Colonel Kevin D. Teaford recently retired on July 2 after 35 years of service with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). According to a news release from OSHP, Teaford was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in April 2014. He began his Patrol career as a cadet dispatcher assigned to the Jackson District Headquarters and the Gallipolis Post in 1986. Lt. Colonel Teaford began his training as a member of the 117th Academy Class in March 1988. He earned his commission in September of that year and was assigned to the Jackson Post. He transferred to the Gallipolis Post and was selected as Post Trooper of Year in 1991.