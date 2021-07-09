Cancel
Bank of America cuts gold, silver, PGM, copper forecasts for 2021

By Neils Christensen
kitco.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a report published Thursday, the bank slashed most of its forecasts for precious metals and base metals.

www.kitco.com

Marketsmodernreaders.com

National Bank Financial Raises Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target to C$11.50

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.40 to C$10.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.
Marketsactionforex.com

Will The Gold Rise? Silver Knows

Since late June, gold has been rising almost every trading session, reaching $1822 per troy ounce on Friday morning. The easy part of the rise is left behind, and now the bulls have to prove that they are serious. Over the last three weeks, the systematic rise has only recouped...
Marketskitco.com

Tired gold and silver bulls and treasury truths

CPM reviews the first half of 2021 and discusses some of the factors that have led investors to pull back from buying gold and silver in recent weeks and months. Managing Partner. Jeffrey Christian, reviews seasonal price patterns for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, and discusses some of the underlying and often overlooked aspects of U.S. Treasury debt markets, including who owns the federal debt and who owns the Foreign and International Treasury Holdings.
Marketsetfstrategy.com

AuAg Funds launches Europe’s first ESG-focused gold mining ETF

Sweden-based AuAg Funds, an investment boutique focused on precious metals and clean energy, has launched Europe’s first ESG-focused gold mining ETF. The AuAg ESG Gold Mining UCITS ETF is listed on London Stock Exchange in US dollars (ESGO LN) and pound sterling (ESGP LN), and on Xetra in euros (ZSGO GY).
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Is Tumbling Today

COVID-related lockdowns affected staffing levels. The company incurred more costs because of the pandemic. Questions remain about Turquoise Hill's ability to fund its next development phase. What happened. Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) slumped 13.5% by 10:30 a.m. EDT on Friday. Weighing on the mining stock was a disappointing...
Metal Mininginvesting.com

3 Gold Miners To Buy On Dips

Gold miners have delivered impressive earnings growth, leading to attractive valuations following its recent decline. Taylor Dart identifies some of the best opportunities; SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM), New Gold (NYSE:NGD), and Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM).Investors anxious for upside in the precious metals complex have not gotten their wish as we head into Q3, with the Gold Miners Index (GDX (NYSE:GDX)) continuing to be very volatile, giving up its gains as easily after each sharp rally. This has made the trade quite frustrating for those overweight the sector this year, especially after watching the S&P-500 (SPY) continue to melt higher, unperturbed by the multi-year high inflation figures. The good news is that this continued turbulence in the sector has soured sentiment, forcing many funds to abandon the sector, and many investors to throw in the towel permanently. This exodus has left valuations across the space at very attractive levels for some names, with many miners enjoying 40% plus margins yet trading at 10% plus earnings yields. In this update we’ll look at a few miners that look like solid bets if this weakness persists:
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canaccord Genuity Cuts Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target to C$10.50

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.
IndustryCrain's Chicago Business

CME beating London as trading hub for key battery metal

(Bloomberg) — Cobalt futures trading is taking off in New York as CME Group Inc. steals a march on its rival bourse, the London Metal Exchange, in the volatile and rapidly growing market for the critical battery metal. Trading activity in CME’s contract has been gathering steam since its launch...
Businesskitco.com

Gold, silver slightly up amid falling bond yields

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are slightly up in midday dealings Thursday. The precious metals are...
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Barrick Gold (GOLD) Says it's On Course to Achieve 2021 Production Targets

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today reported preliminary Q2 sales of 1.07 million ounces of gold and 96 million pounds of copper, as well as preliminary Q2 production of 1.04 million ounces of gold and 96 million pounds of copper. We remain on track to achieve 2021 guidance1, with both the Africa & Middle East and Latin America & Asia Pacific regions trending to the higher end of their regional gold guidance and North America to the lower end.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

National Bank Financial Lowers Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Price Target to C$56.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.
Metal Miningkitco.com

Barrick second-quarter gold output falls 5.4% on maintenance shutdowns

July 15 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), said on Thursday second-quarter gold production fell 5.4% from the previous quarter, dented by planned maintenance shutdowns at Nevada Gold Mine in the United States and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic. Total preliminary gold production fell to 1.04 million ounces in...
Marketskitco.com

Gold to fall to $1,750 by year end - Bannockburn Global Forex

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In an interview with Kitco News, Marc Chandler, managing director at Bannockburn Global Forex, said that the precious...
Marketskitco.com

The gold price moves higher again leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - After another great session on Wednesday gold has moved higher once again overnight trade at $1831/oz. Silver (0.44%) is also positive leading into the European open but the chart structure is not as strong as the yellow metal. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 0.89% higher while spot WTI has lost another -1.25% after struggling yesterday.
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recaptures 200-DMA as US dollar drops with yields

Gold fluctuates around monthly top as bulls battle the key hurdle to north. DXY seesaws amid reflation concerns, covid woes and Powell’s testimony. World Bank conveys fears over Asia-Pacific jabbing, accepts China’s fundamental strength. Fed's Chair speech 2.0, virus updates and second-tier US data will be the key. Update: Gold...

