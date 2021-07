The 4-H shows get underway at the fair Thursday. The horse show began at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and will run most of the day in the pavilion. The sheep show will begin at 4 p.m. in the small animal barn. Friday's shows include the dairy judging at 8 a.m. The junior market beef show begins at 9 a.m. The 4-H rabbit show begins at 9:30 a.m. and the poultry judging will begin at 12:30 p.m. The meat and dairy goat show will begin at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. The fashion revue begins at 6 p.m. on the Veatch Stage and the Llama show will take place at 7 p.m. Friday night.