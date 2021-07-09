Dr Gary Lyman Compares Biosimilar Uptake in Oncology vs Other Therapeutic Areas

GASTRIC CANCER is the third most common cause of cancer death worldwide and is associated with Helicobacter pylori,1 which is classified as a human carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.1 Chronic infection with H pylori has been demonstrated to cause noncardia gastric carcinoma and low-grade B-cell gastric mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) lymphoma.2 Over 850,000 deaths were attributed to gastric cancer in 2017. This rate is expected to increase because of increasing life expectancy in developing countries and increased risk in younger generations.1 Globally, up to 89% of noncardia gastric cancers are attributable to H pylori, which is a total of around 780,000 cases and 6.2% of all cancers worldwide. Of the 2.2 million cancers attributable to infection worldwide in 2008, H pylori was responsible for 36.3%.2 Because gastric cancer is a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, the International Agency for Research on Cancer working group recommended that countries explore population-based H pylori screening and treatment programs.1 Additionally, eradication of H pylori in asymptomatic individuals has been shown to correlate with a reduction in gastric cancer.1.