Tender ‘I Carry You With Me’ is confounded by documentary dreams

By Dominic Marziali
Daily Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no denying Heidi Ewing is a magnificent storyteller. Her latest directorial effort is the impressionistic “I Carry You With Me,” which sees her jump from documentary to narrative. It’s an absorbing story of love separated by a border — she doesn’t linger long enough for an excess of weepy victimization to stall her engine, telling a story of complicated gay love.

