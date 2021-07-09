Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Review: SGLT2 Inhibitors Hold Promise in Improving Renal Outcomes

By Jared Kaltwasser
ajmc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsiderable evidence shows sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 inhibitors have cardioprotective benefits, but new research elucidates the ways in which the drugs can also have positive renal impacts. Sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 inhibitors (SGLT2is) can improve cardiovascular and renal outcomes in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) , but the mechanisms by which it confers...

www.ajmc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inhibitors#Drugs#Disease#Frontiers In Medicine#Catanzaro#T2d#Ckd#Bp#Invokana#Ertugliflozin#Dapa#Eskd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

New concise recommendations for managing osteoporosis in patients with chronic kidney disease

Patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD) typically suffer from impaired bone quality and quantity, with a non-vertebral fracture risk which is 4-to 6-fold higher than the fracture risk of matched controls. However, despite their high risk of fragility fractures, the vast majority of patients with chronic CKD stages 4 to 5D, are not receiving osteoporosis therapy.
Weight Losspharmacytimes.com

Study: Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Prescribed SGLT2 Inhibitors Lose More Weight Than Those Prescribed GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

No significant differences were found in blood pressure, blood sugar levels, or kidney function when comparing both medications among patients with type 2 diabetes. Individuals with type 2 diabetes who were prescribed sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors lost significantly more weight than those who were prescribed glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, according to the findings of a new study.
ScienceEurekAlert

Interleukin-6 antagonists improve outcomes in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

Findings from a study published today [6 July] in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) have prompted new World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations to use interleukin-6 antagonists in patients with severe or critical COVID-19 along with corticosteroids. A new analysis of 27 randomised trials involving nearly 11,000 patients...
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists: established and emerging indications.

SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists are used in patients with type 2 diabetes as glucose lowering therapies, with additional benefits of weight loss and blood pressure reduction. Data from cardiovascular outcome trials have highlighted that these drugs confer protection against major cardiovascular disease in those with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, reduce the risk of admission to hospital for heart failure, and reduce cardiovascular and all-cause mortality. Ongoing research using hard renal endpoints such as end stage kidney disease rather than surrogate markers might clarify the renoprotective benefits of both agents. When used for glucose lowering, SGLT2 inhibitors are most effective if the estimated glomerular filtration rate is more than 60 ml per min per 1·73m at initiation and should be avoided where there is a risk of diabetic ketoacidosis. GLP-1 receptor agonists are contraindicated in those with a history of medullary thyroid cancer and used with caution in patients with a history of pancreatitis of a known cause. These drugs are now second-line, or even arguably first-line, glucose lowering therapies in patients with cardiorenal disease, irrespective of glycaemic control. If an SGLT2 inhibitor or GLP-1 receptor agonist is considered suitable in patients with type 2 diabetes, treatment should be prioritised according to existing evidence: GLP-1 receptor agonists should be considered in patients at a high risk of, or with established, cardiovascular disease and SGLT2 inhibitors considered for patients with heart failure (with reduced ejection fraction) or chronic kidney disease (with or without established cardiovascular disease). There is now compelling data on the benefits of these drugs for a range of other clinical indications even without type 2 diabetes, including for GLP-1 receptor agonists in patients with obesity and overweight with weight-related comorbidities.
Public Healthhealio.com

EMPEROR-Preserved topline results: Empagliflozin improves outcomes in HFpEF

Empagliflozin reduced CV death or HF hospitalization compared with placebo in patients with HF with preserved ejection fraction, regardless of diabetes status, according to topline results of the EMPEROR-Preserved trial. The trial is the first positive one of an agent to treat HFpEF. Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly announced the...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Catheter Ablation Improves A-Fib Outcomes in Racial/Ethnic Minorities

WEDNESDAY, July 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Catheter ablation significantly improved major clinical outcomes compared with drug therapy among racial or ethnic minorities with atrial fibrillation (AF) enrolled in the CABANA trial, according to a study published in the July 13 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Meta-analysis finds that omega-3 fatty acids improved cardiovascular outcomes

For decades, there has been great interest in whether omega-3 fatty acids can lower rates of cardiovascular events. In 2018, results from the Reduction of Cardiovascular Events with Icosapent Ethyl-Intervention Trial (REDUCE-IT) were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and showed that a high dose of a purified ethyl ester of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) in patients at elevated cardiac risk significantly reduced cardiovascular events. Results from the trial led to US. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada, and European Medicines Agency approval of the prescription drug icosapent ethyl for reducing cardiovascular risk in patients with elevated triglycerides, as well as updates to worldwide guidelines. But prior and subsequent studies of omega-3 fatty acid supplements that combine EPA and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) have had mixed results.
HealthEurekAlert

Antidepressants may improve outcomes in people with diabetes and depression

WASHINGTON--People with diabetes and depression who take antidepressants may have a lower risk of death and of serious diabetes complications, according to a new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. People with diabetes face a higher risk of depression, which makes them more likely...
HealthEurekAlert

Do more visits with kidney specialists improve dialysis patient-reported outcomes?

Patients with kidney failure did not report better experience with care from more frequent face-to-face visits with kidney specialists at dialysis facilities. In fact, more frequent visits were linked with slightly lower patient-reported experiences with kidney-related care. Washington, DC (July 12, 2021) -- In a recent analysis, more frequent kidney...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

CGRP Antagonists for Migraine Prophylaxis

An overview of CGRP antagonists approved as preventive therapy for migraine and recommendations for appropriate dosing and administration to patients. Mark Percifield, PharmD: It’s great to see that there are more options. Jennifer, could I ask you to come in and talk about gepants? Gepants are an FDA-approved class of CGRP antagonists for the treatment of acute migraine. If you could talk a little about ubrogepant and rimegepant, that would be great.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Pollyea on Improving Outcomes With Induction Chemotherapy in AML

Daniel Pollyea, MD, MS, discusses improving induction outcomes for newly diagnosed patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Daniel Pollyea, MD, MS, associate professor of medicine/hematology and the clinical director of Leukemia Services at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, discusses improving induction outcomes for newly diagnosed patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
Scienceajmc.com

Helicobacter pylori: Current Treatment Options and Challenges

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®): What treatment options or regimens for Helicobacter pylori exist that are not reflected in the 2017 American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) guidelines?. HOWDEN: The most important one that’s not present in the 2017 ACG guideline is the triple combination of rifabutin, amoxicillin, and...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Chern on Outcomes With PARP Inhibitors in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Jing-Yi Chern, MD, ScM, discusses outcomes with PARP inhibitors in patients with recurrent ovarian cancer. Jing-Yi Chern, MD, ScM, a gynecologic oncologist at Moffitt Cancer Center, discussesoutcomes with PARP inhibitors in patients with recurrent ovarian cancer. Two trials, the phase 3 ENGOT-OV16/NOVA (NCT01847274) and SOLO-2 (NCT01874353) trials, shed light on...
Diseases & Treatmentshealio.com

Arthroscopic repair of glenolabral articular disruption lesions yields improved outcomes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Arthroscopic Bankart repair for patients with glenolabral articular disruption lesions resulted in improved outcomes and high patient satisfaction, according to a presenter. “The purpose of our study was to compare the outcomes between patients with and without glenolabral articular disruption (GLAD) lesions after undergoing arthroscopic Bankart surgery,”...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Press

Aluda Pharmaceuticals announces peer-reviewed publication on ALD-R491, an Exosome Release Inhibitor and novel oncology mechanism

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluda Pharmaceuticals, a private company, announced the publication of an article in a peer reviewed journal describing a novel mechanism of Exosome Release Inhibition (ExoRI) for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Over the past decade, tumor exosomes have been studied extensively in academia for their roles carrying signals that make tumors invasive, create a tumor microenvironment (TME) that enables evasion from immune detection, and promote metastases. Tumor cells upregulate their release of exosomes to promote these roles throughout all stages of cancer, across many types of cancers, transporting multiple pro-cancer signals, many of which are existing drug targets. Inhibition represents a way to block many signals at once, even as they change over time. Research has shown that PD-L/PD-L1, the important immune checkpoint targets, avoid detection by their transport in exosomes, so exosome inhibitors may also address the large rate of non-response for that class of agents.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Generic First Approach in MS

MS specialists Darin Okuda, MD and Thomas Leist, MD discuss the viability of a generic-first treatment approach in MS. Neil Minkoff, MD: Does a generic-first approach work in this disease state? I’m going to be slightly more provocative and mention that we don’t do it in cancer. The flip side is that in cancer, we have NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] Guidelines and ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology] guidelines that help nonprofessionals, like me and Dr Lopes, understand the rule of generic first vs nongeneric first, a pathway, and so on that we can depend on. Does generic first actually make sense in this disease state? What other resources or tools could we use to try to get away from our natural inclination to start small and work big?

Comments / 0

Community Policy