Latest News in Parkinson Disease: Addressing Motor Issues and Dyskinesia, Progression to Advanced Disease, and More

By AJMC Staff
ajmc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn overview of the latest news in Parkinson disease reported across MJH Life Sciences™. An overview of the latest news in Parkinson disease (PD) reported across MJH Life Sciences™. Amantadine Found to Improve Motor Function, Dyskinesia in PD. According to results from 2 randomized phase 3 trials, amantadine extended-release capsules,...

#Dyskinesia#Drugs#Parkinson Disease#Latest News#Mjh Life Sciences#Pd#Neurologylive#Ehr
