Latest News in Parkinson Disease: Addressing Motor Issues and Dyskinesia, Progression to Advanced Disease, and More

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®): What has led to the recent increase in attention given to Helicobacter pylori treatments?. CHEY: It’s been an interesting time because there’s been a real renaissance in terms of interest in H pylori. There’s been a lot of movement in this space over the past year, year and a half, whereas for the previous 20 years there was absolutely no movement in this space whatsoever. I think the growing recognition and concern with the rising prevalence of clarithromycin-resistant H pylori strains have been responsible for this increase in interest. I’ve been the lead author on the last 2 iterations of the American College of Gastroenterology Clinical Practice Guideline in H pylori, and the one that we wrote, I think it was in 2007, we started to look for alternatives to clarithromycin triple therapy because rates of clarithromycin resistance appear to be rising and the eradication rates with that regimen appear to be 80% or less. By the 2017 guideline, we were waving a red flag that we should not be using this regimen except in very specific circumstances.