WhatsApp could soon launch a new in-app feature that lets you request a review on your account if you think the messaging platform has incorrectly banned you. Despite native filtering systems that are sophisticated enough to root out spammers, WhatsApp doesn’t always get it right, and this means genuine users can sometimes end up with a WhatsApp ban. Appealing these decisions can be laborious: reaching out to customer support is often time-consuming, and there’s no guarantee that you’ll receive the solution you want.