Get This Massive 8K Samsung Smart TV For $700 Off

After more than a year in which I’ve striven to maintain an invisible 12-foot dome as I approach other mask-weary faces, I am experiencing a different alternate reality in a nondescript conference room in a hotel a block away from Central Park. At one point, a gigantic robotic arm reaches behind its base to fetch objects that include a medical model of the human body and the International Space Station. Later, a near-life-size concept car fills the room. In both cases, my brain obeys my duped eyes. When the robot swings its payload close to my head, I duck. And when I want to check out the interior of the car, I peer from beyond the door before realizing I can walk through it.
