Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Get This Massive 8K Samsung Smart TV For $700 Off

By Justin Diaz
Android Headlines
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not every day that you get to pick up a smart TV on sale for a steep discount, let alone when it’s a Samsung smart TV that’s also 8K resolution and as big as this one. Right now Best Buy is having a sale on this 65-inch 8K smart...

www.androidheadlines.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Smart Tv#Samsung Tv#K Tv#Qled#Tizen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Smart TV
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Google
Related
ElectronicsPeople

Psst! We Found a 65-Inch 4K Smart Fire TV for Just $450 This Prime Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Apart from Black Friday, Amazon's yearly Prime Day shopping extravaganza is probably your best shot at getting 4K (and even 8K QLED) smart TVs for hundreds of dollars off. Some of the best sales in the category involve Amazon's signature Fire TVs, which even included a 24-inch option for just $99.99 in this year's massive list of discounts.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This 65-inch Sony OLED TV deal is my Prime Day pick of the year

The Prime Day deals are well underway and, once again, I’ve found myself cruising the best Prime Day TV deals looking for that one can’t-miss opportunity to get an incredibly high-end TV at an equally incredibly low price. I finally found “the one.” My pick for Prime Day 2021 is...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

PlayStation 5 consoles are currently on sale at Best Buy

Best Buy is currently selling PlayStation 5 consoles online. The retailer has limited quantities of the disc and discless versions available to purchase. At the time of publishing, you can purchase the console through the following links:. Sony has reportedly told analysts that it expects PS5 consoles to be in...
ElectronicsVulture

10 Hacks to Get the Most Out of Roku

The Roku platform — whether accessed through one of the company’s smart TVs, streaming boxes, or sticks — serves as the hub for countless different entertainment properties. It doesn’t matter if you’re watching H3H3 videos on YouTube, random baseball games on ESPN+, or just looking for a free movie — the venerable curatorial hardware has your back.
ElectronicsSamMobile

Check out Samsung’s The Serif TV, SpaceMax FamilyHub refrigerator in AR

Samsung has announced that consumers in India can now check out The Serif TV and the SpaceMax FamilyHub refrigerator in AR (Augmented Reality) before making their purchase decision. This is a part of the company’s contactless experience expansion that it is offering to its customers, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.
ShoppingDigital Trends

Best Buy Prime Day Deals 2021: Best tech deals to shop today

There’s no way that Best Buy was going to let Amazon steal all the glory with Prime Day deals. Best Buy Prime Day deals are here to compete. With plenty of big offers going on, the Best Buy Prime Day sale is sure to be worth checking out, whether you’re looking to buy a new TV, laptop, Chromebook, or something entirely different. Read on while we take you through the best offers and deals, as well as look at whether you should shop the Best Buy Prime Day deals or not.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

These MASSIVE 4K TVs are on clearance for next to nothing today

Nothing immerses you in your favorites shows, movies, and games like a big 4K TV screen, and you’ll have your choice of the top brands with these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals happening now. Also, for a limited time, you can save $80 on a 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, or get $50 off a massive, 75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Those are impressive discounts on some of the top 4K TVs. Don’t miss out!
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy A03s smartphone gets benchmarked

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A03s smartphone and now the device has been benchmarked. The handset has recently been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks with the model number SM-A037F and it has revealed some of the devices specifications. The Samsung Galaxy A03s is...
RetailSFGate

The PS5 Is Finally Restocked: Here's Where and How to Buy One Before It Sells Out

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. After two weeks without the Playstation 5, GameStop and Walmart have finally restocked...
ElectronicsFast Company

The smart glasses revolution is about to get real

After more than a year in which I’ve striven to maintain an invisible 12-foot dome as I approach other mask-weary faces, I am experiencing a different alternate reality in a nondescript conference room in a hotel a block away from Central Park. At one point, a gigantic robotic arm reaches behind its base to fetch objects that include a medical model of the human body and the International Space Station. Later, a near-life-size concept car fills the room. In both cases, my brain obeys my duped eyes. When the robot swings its payload close to my head, I duck. And when I want to check out the interior of the car, I peer from beyond the door before realizing I can walk through it.
Electronicsnewsbrig.com

This refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab is on sale for 60% off

Does it seem that everyone but you has a tablet of some sort? While you may not be one to jump on the bandwagon a lot, you know that you could use one. If you’ve been holding out because of how expensive they usually go for, you’re in luck. This refurbished tablet is affordable but doesn’t skimp on quality. You’ll love having a gadget with a larger display screen than your phone, but one you can still tote around that’s more accessible than a laptop.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

'S Pen Pro' For The Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets Confirmed By The FCC

The official unveiling of Samsung’s new foldable phones is now less than a month away, and we have a good idea of what to expect from the company. One thing that people have been wondering was whether Samsung was going to make its Galaxy Z Fold device compatible with the S Pen. Thanks to a new FCC approval, we now know that it will be compatible with the S Pen Pro.
MusicPosted by
TechRadar

The Facebook Portal smart display is on sale with a massive $110 price cut

Save $110 - You can snag a massive $110 discount on the first generation Facebook Portal with code PORTALSUMMER at checkout. That's the best deal we've seen for the Alexa-enabled Facebook Portal, which features a smart camera that allows you to make video calls and display photos from Facebook, Instagram, and your phone completely hands-free. Ends July 31.
Technologyxda-developers

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event gets detailed in this massive new leak

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked is shaping up to be quite exciting. We’re due for some new foldable hardware, new watches running a brand new OS, new earbuds, and an affordable flagship. Samsung has remained tight-lipped about exactly when the event will take place, only saying that it would happen later this summer. But the word is now out on practically all the details of Samsung’s next mega tech event.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

This Is The Best Logitech G733 Gaming Headset Deal Of All Time

Amazon just dropped the price of the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset, as it’s now on sale for $118, which is the best price this headset has ever been. Worth noting is that this price is only good for the White color. Whereas the other color options are still priced at $130 or above. If you don’t mind the slightly higher price tag though, you can grab the headset in Blue for $130, or in Lilac for $140.

Comments / 0

Community Policy