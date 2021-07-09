Coming Home to Your Body
Our bodies are truly amazing. They receive and process millions of bits of sensory information every second, processing way more information than our brains can. Think about it: your body performs thousands of functions automatically every single day! You don’t have to do anything. Your body knows what to do. It would take too long to list them all, but your heart beats, your body produces new cells constantly, digests and assimilates food, and so many more very technical things. For most of us, our bodies take us where we need to go.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0