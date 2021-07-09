Coming Home to Your Body

Healthy living is essential for the ones who think of having a longer and stable working life. Workplace stress is because of the lack of proper balance and unhealthy eating habits. Regulating all that to a healthy lifestyle and still coping with the workload is only possible when you start doing yoga at home, as that is the only way you can relax the body and mind by doing yoga nidra like Yoga nidra has a lot of benefits to the body and is not just to heal your body. But before you make a habit of doing it, read about the types of guided yoga nidra and postures and then slowly attaining perfection in poses is essential.