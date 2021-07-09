Applied Hope: Building Resilient Communities

Be brave in owning how we have impacted building or delaying an inclusive, representative, and equitable society. This requires much reflection personally and as a company overall. Many do not want to do this level of work for the long term because it is uncomfortable and frankly, scary. What a privilege to be able to have the option whether to do this work or not because discrimination does not affect you in ways that are palpable to others daily. During training, we often recommend that those who have the privilege of having workplace-supported therapy use it. We have all experienced trauma from discrimination, whether we know it or not. For historically minoritized people, that looks different than those with different levels of privilege — and we may all experience privilege in certain spaces as privilege is situational. It is complicated, which is why we recommend seeking professional support.