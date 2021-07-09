Lessons In Leadership: One On One With Doug Dennerline

“Respect your time.” As you grow and advance the ball in your professional & personal endeavors, the time that we have to ourselves becomes more and more limited. Demands on our time grow more numerous, and the decisions as to how our time is prioritized become more difficult. I’ve learned that the secret is identifying a core set of 5 ways that your time should best be used, and using those 5 ways to guide your decision on how to spend your time and your attention. The great majority of us cannot respond to every reach out, and certainly cannot make everyone happy. However, a happy and productive version of ourselves will confer the greatest benefit onto the world. So set your “time principles,” stick with them in your prioritization … and voila, you will be happier, more productive, and more beneficial to the world around you!