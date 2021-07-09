The Lesson in Flexibility Francine Katsoudas Learned This Past Year
“At Cisco, we’re really focused on recovering from the pandemic and building an inclusive future for all. One thing that’s top of mind, of course, is hybrid work — and our intent is to listen to our people to better understand both how they want to work and the work that needs to be done. We believe that doing so will allow us to create some flexible new work practices that will not only be better for our people, but also better for our business.thriveglobal.com
