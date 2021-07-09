The Witcher will finally make its triumphant return for season two in December

Loki’s penultimate episode, “Journey Into Mystery,” reunited Loki (Tom Hiddleston) with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and Mobius (Owen Wilson), but only after introducing us to a dazzling array of Loki variants (#AlligatorLoki). The stage is now set for a finale that will hopefully reveal who’s been pulling the strings at the Time Variance Authority (though it’s probably not going to be Kang). Obviously, the biggest questions of the series have centered on the background of the Time-Keepers and the inner workings of the TVA. But it’s been just as intriguing to watch this Loki, who we’ll remind you never had the chance to bond with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) over Ragnarok, let people in. Is his relationship with Sylvie a metaphor for self-acceptance, or is something else going on? What are his real aims with Mobius? Has this really been a love story all along?