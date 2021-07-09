Cancel
The Witcher will finally make its triumphant return for season two in December

By Gabrielle Sanchez
A.V. Club
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two year wait is almost over. After many delays due to the pandemic, Netflix announced that beloved fantasy drama The Witcher return for its second season on December 17. Henry Cavill will return with his luscious silver locks to fight more monsters. Henry Cavill stars in The Witcher as...

Anya Chalotra
Andrzej Sapkowski
Henry Cavill
Michelle Yeoh
The Witcher: Season Two? Has the Netflix Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, The Witcher stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musial, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer. Based on the fantasy book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, it is a story of fantasy, fate, and family. Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) is a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Along the way, Geralt meets a deformed young woman named Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Cirilla (Allan), a young princess with a dangerous secret. Together, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent.
The Witcher Season 2 Episode Titles Revealed Except Top Secret Finale

The Witcher Twitter account tweeted out a short video clip earlier today with a sneak peek at seven of the eight episode titles fans can expect in Season 2. Those titles are "A Grain of Truth", "Kaer Morhen", "What Is Lost", "Redanian Intelligence", "Turn Your Back", "Dear Friend", and "Voleth Meir (Deathless Mother)". The final episode title is redacted from the video with the phrase "top secret" stamped across a blurry rune.
Netflix's The Witcher: Season 2 Saddles Up on 17th December

The second season of Netflix’s wildly popular The Witcher adaptation will air from 17th December, and here’s the teaser trailer you’ve probably been waiting for. Confirmed during this week’s WitcherCon, the show will see Henry Cavill once again reprise his role as the Butcher of Blaviken, as Geralt of Rivia is reunited with Ciri.
Netflix reveals The Witcher’s Season 2 episode titles alongside December release

The Witcher Season 2 release date on Netflix is set for December 17. Today’s WitcherCon event promised no big new game reveals, but we are getting a pile of news on the next step of the Netflix series. The show will return in time for the two-year anniversary of Season 1’s debut, and we’ve gotten a few details on what the new season will look like, too.
‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Sets December Premiere Date: Toss a Coin to See New Images

Hold on to your Witcher hats! (Is that a thing? If not, it should be.) Netflix has revealed that The Witcher is coming back for a second season this December. That’s right, in just a few short months, we’ll be able to see Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and everyone’s favorite bard, Jaskier (Joey Batey), getting into trouble on The Continent. During WitcherCon, Netflix shared some first-look images as well as the names of the upcoming episodes.
The Witcher Season 2 Shares First Trailer And December Release Date

It's been a longer wait than expected for another season of The Witcher, thanks to a delay in filming over the course of the Coronavirus pandemic. But now we know when we'll get to toss a coin again, as the show will be back on Netflix this December – and the first teaser has arrived, teasing a little of what's in store this time around. Watch it here.
The Witcher Season 2: New Trailer, Spoilers & Other UPDATES

The Witcher is a fantasy television series on Netflix. It premiered on December 20, 2019, with all eight episodes of season one on the same day. The first season of the series was based on The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, a part of the Witcher Saga by the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The second season of the series is set to release on Netflix soon.
As Loki's season finale looms, cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw walks us through the show's big fight scenes and use of VFX

Loki’s penultimate episode, “Journey Into Mystery,” reunited Loki (Tom Hiddleston) with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and Mobius (Owen Wilson), but only after introducing us to a dazzling array of Loki variants (#AlligatorLoki). The stage is now set for a finale that will hopefully reveal who’s been pulling the strings at the Time Variance Authority (though it’s probably not going to be Kang). Obviously, the biggest questions of the series have centered on the background of the Time-Keepers and the inner workings of the TVA. But it’s been just as intriguing to watch this Loki, who we’ll remind you never had the chance to bond with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) over Ragnarok, let people in. Is his relationship with Sylvie a metaphor for self-acceptance, or is something else going on? What are his real aims with Mobius? Has this really been a love story all along?
Netflix Drops Fear-Facing First Trailer for 'The Witcher' Season Two

Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for The Witcher season 2, following its announcement that the show will return to the streaming platform on December 17, during its inaugural WitcherCon event. In June, Netflix shared a short, 10-second clip introducing the upcoming season, though details on what to expect...
The One Game That Henry Cavill Can't Stop Thinking About During Filming

Gaming fans loved Henry Cavill in "The Witcher," Netflix's adaptation of the game series by CD Projekt Red. With his chiseled good looks and deep, alluring voice, Cavill impressed diehard "Witcher" fans with his performance as Geralt of Rivia. A recent interview now has an entirely different subset of pop culture fawning over the dark haired actor.
Henry Cavill to star in rom-com The Rosie Project

Henry Cavill really is something of a super man when it comes to the amount of projects he is lining up at the moment. He has just wrapped [deep breath] The Witcher Season 2 for Netflix, signed on to appear in the Enola Holmes sequel for the same streaming service, joined Guy Ritchie’s star-studded spy vehicle Argylle, and taken the mantle of The Highlander for Lionsgate’s reboot. Now Deadline are reporting that he is to switch gears for rom-com The Rosie Project.
The newest clip from Netflix's Sexy Beasts dating show offers fresh nightmare fuel

Netflix cursed us last month with the trailer for their new reality dating series Sexy Beasts featuring, among other things, a beaver talking about how much he likes ass, and a baboon snogging the devil. Now, the streamer has returned to give us more haunting looks from the forthcoming show that disguises single people as a variety of animals and creatures through use of some pretty intense special effects makeup as they search for personality-based love.
Trailer lands for Netflix’s ‘Fear Street Part 3: 1666’

Netflix has debuted the trailer for the third and final film ‘Fear Street Part 3: 1666.’. The origins of Sarah Fier’s curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever. Trilogy logline: In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the...
Netflix to Stream Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild CG Film in August

Netflix announced on Friday that it will stream Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild, the 58-minute animated production based on CAPCOM's Monster Hunter games, worldwide on August 12. Netflix describes the story:. In a world where humans and fearsome monsters live in an uneasy balance, young hunter Aiden fights to...
New teaser tries to trick us into believing the Y: The Last Man show actually exists

Few pop culture projects have devoted more time, energy, and resources—across more than a decade of production time—into trying to convince us that they exist than the Y: The Last Man adaptation. Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerrera’s award-winning graphic novel, about a world in which all the men save one drop dead, has deployed every trick in the book to try to get us onboard with the idea that someone might actually make a film or TV series out of it: Production announcements, high-profile castings, and even a series commitment from FX On Hulu to make a show out of the comic. It’s an amazing effort just to try to trick us into thinking this thing has been made, a feat of prestidigitation as elaborate and impressive as any of the escape tricks that protagonist Yorick Brown prides himself on performing in the book.

