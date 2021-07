In celebration of the “gnu” excitement coming to the Jungle Cruise attractions at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom this summer, along with the Disney’s Jungle Cruise film, in theaters and on Disney+ Premiere Access on July 30, D23 is teaming up with the National Geographic Image Collection to explore some of the real-life rivers that have inspired Adventureland over the years! If you missed our first adventure on the Mekong River, be sure to check it out here!