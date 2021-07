Indigo 7: Quest for Love is an incredible puzzle game that explodes with both humour and colour, but is there more to this coming of age puzzler?. Like the village idiot, I stumbled into Indigo 7: Quest for Love wondering “how hard can it be?” It’s just about matching hexagons together, similar in nature to Tetris. What can be so hard about hexagons? I quickly figured out that this was more than just trying to match colours. It didn’t matter how much I enjoyed playing, I was never going to master the game.