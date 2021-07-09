Interim President Lim reflects upon four years at UTA
Interim President Teik Lim completed four years of service at UTA at the end of June. He joined the University in 2017 as provost and vice president for academic affairs and as a professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. He was appointed UTA’s interim president in the spring of 2020. After four years on campus, he reflected on the milestones that contributed to UTA’s success and transformed the University.www.uta.edu
Comments / 0