Mason City, IA

New Mason City Billboard Seeks Answers in Jodi Huisentruit Case

By Johnny Marks
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 8 days ago
It's one of the nation's most-followed missing person cases: Jodi Huisentruit. Huisentruit was a KIMT morning news anchor at the time she vanished over 26 years ago, June 27, 1995, to be exact. A morning news anchor, that morning Huisentruit was running late. A co-worker called her. She said she'd overslept, and would be right there. She never arrived. All these years later with the benefit of better technology, the Jodi Huisentruit case remains a mystery.

KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

