New Mason City Billboard Seeks Answers in Jodi Huisentruit Case

26 year old Christian Bahena Rivera is set to be sentenced on Thursday on a first degree murder conviction. He was found guilty in the death of 20 year old college student Mollie Tibbetts back on May 28th. But his defense team now says it has new information that was starting to come to light before the conviction, that sex traffickers were involved in Tibbetts death, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The new information could lead to a new trial for Rivera.