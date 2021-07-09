Giant 4th of July Parade in Anchorage...100 years ago

The following is an account taken verbatim from the July 5, 1921 issue of the Anchorage Daily Times. Slurs, punctuation, spelling, etc. all as in the original. The parade assembled on Fifth Avenue between F and G streets at 10 o’clock a. m. where Ray C. Larsen mounted upon Colonel Frederick Mears’ splendid dapple grey charger, soon had the various divisions assembled in order. Traveling westward to K Street, the parade swung into Fourth Avenue for the march eastward. First came the Marshal of the day, followed by the band with four platoons of soldiers from Company B, U. S. A., following. The pioneers of Alaska, with packhorses equipped for the trail, awakening the days when the intrepid conquerors of the wilderness first threaded the trails of the great northern empire, when to take the little Pac train into the hills meant long, hard days of cutting trails, bridging morasses, creeping along the face of mountains, fording turbulent and treacherous streams and bivouacking beneath the stars.