FIRST LOOK: ‘Ohana Has Officially Reopened in Disney World

As fireworks continue to light up the night sky once again, it is clear that pre-pandemic crowds are also returning to the Walt Disney World theme parks. Many Guests are sticking around until Park closing so they can once again witness Happily Ever After as a way to end their magical day at Magic Kingdom. However, with this being said, that means that a huge crowd of people will be trying to leave the theme park at once — causing a backup for transportation back to the Disney Resort hotels and the Ticket and Transportation Center.