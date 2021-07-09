FIRST LOOK: ‘Ohana Has Officially Reopened in Disney World
The day has finally arrived…‘Ohana has REOPENED at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort (oh, how we have missed you)!!. The restaurant will be serving a family-style breakfast and dinner starting today. We’ve already shared details with you about the menus that have been announced for this spot and a HUGE noodles update, but now it’s finally time to eat! Today, we’re sharing a first look at a reopened ‘Ohana and its breakfast menu.www.disneyfoodblog.com
