Obituary: Elizabeth (Beth) Eachor, 98

On the evening of Monday, June 28, 2021, Elizabeth (Beth) Eachor, 98, passed away peacefully in Whitewater, Wisconsin, in the company of her dear friend, Allen Grady. Beth was born on April 21, 1923 to Edwin and Anna Harris Boyd on their family farm outside of Whitewater. Beth was active in 4-H as a youth and later as a 4-H leader. She met Francis (Fran) Eachor in March 1938 while performing in a 4-H play that he helped to direct, and they courted for the next five years. Beth graduated from Whitewater City High School in 1940. On June 7, 1943, Beth and Fran were married in a double ceremony that included her elder sister Sarah and brother-in-law Vincent Stubbs.