Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Obituary: Elizabeth (Beth) Eachor, 98

whitewaterbanner.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the evening of Monday, June 28, 2021, Elizabeth (Beth) Eachor, 98, passed away peacefully in Whitewater, Wisconsin, in the company of her dear friend, Allen Grady. Beth was born on April 21, 1923 to Edwin and Anna Harris Boyd on their family farm outside of Whitewater. Beth was active in 4-H as a youth and later as a 4-H leader. She met Francis (Fran) Eachor in March 1938 while performing in a 4-H play that he helped to direct, and they courted for the next five years. Beth graduated from Whitewater City High School in 1940. On June 7, 1943, Beth and Fran were married in a double ceremony that included her elder sister Sarah and brother-in-law Vincent Stubbs.

whitewaterbanner.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Hawaii#Russia#Hillside Cemetery#Alaska#The Red Hat Society#Christian#Sunday School#Vacation Bible School#Presbyterian Women#Life Membership#Uw Whitewater#Women S Group#The Alpha Minnieska Club#Garrison#Portage Wi
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, where she was expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news through her own social media on Sunday, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. This would have been Gauff’s first Olympic appearance after a series of notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy