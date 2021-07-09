BFO In-Person Concerts Start July 17

So as not to bury my lede, let me point you HERE for the announcement of the inaugural concert of a new Boston summer orchestra. Summer classical music festivals bring heightened expectations for something different. Maybe it’s the pressing heat, or the later-setting sun, or that unrestrained summer feeling that makes you want to jump in the ocean and have a mimosa with your mid-morning omelet. Classical musicians everywhere rejoice at the prospect of kicking back, making music with friends, and bringing a community together through the performing arts.