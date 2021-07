(WWTI) — The U.S Food and Drug Administration fully approved Tanovea, which can be used to treat lymphoma in dogs. Tanovea became the first conditionally approved new animal drug for dogs, achieving the FDA’s full approval on Thursday. Initially Tanovea received conditional approval under statutory provisions which allowed it to be used on minor species of animals, such as fish, parrots and guinea pigs, under the FDA’s Minor Use and Minor Species (MUMS) program in 2016.