Sure, you’ve heard of Big Bear for day tripping or weekend jaunts from LA for skiing and snowboarding and sure, the winter scenery and activities can’t be beat. But, here’s an in-the-know secret: the summer (and fall) may be even better. From mountain biking, water slides, rescue animals, hiking and of course, getting out on the lake, there’s so much to do with your kids, you won’t be able to do it all over a weekend. Check out all the cool things you can do below and plan on making lots of return trips.