Billie Eilish has given us one hit after another, wrapping us in familiar energy and a voice that leaves us wanting more. It's been a while since she released her debut single "Ocean Eyes," and there's been no looking back for her. Since the release of her debut single, Eilish has managed to accumulate 48 awards, including one BRIT Award and five Grammys (per NME). Eilish has taken the world by storm with her voice, personality, and deep connection with fans.