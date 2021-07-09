Cancel
Oh, No, Hilaria Baldwin Is Talking About Her 'Culture' Again

By Mia Mercado
thecut.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivileged women sure are having a week! First, in a new podcast interview with The Cutting Room Floor, Man Repeller founder Leandra Medine revealed a confounding history in which she said she grew up “feeling like [she] was on the brink of being homeless” while also saying she “actually grew up rich.” Now, Hilaria Baldwin would like to join the chat as well. Thursday night, Baldwin took to Instagram to once again discuss her culture, something that came into question late last year when it appeared she might be faking her Spanish accent.

