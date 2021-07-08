Lisa Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin, shares feelings on daughter dating Scott Disick
Harry Hamlin just revealed how he really feels about his daughter dating a man who's 18 years older than she is. The actor, who's married to reality star Lisa Rinna, opened up about 20-year-old Amelia Hamlin's relationship with "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Scott Disick, 38, on the latest episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." And it seems like the 69-year-old isn't exactly thrilled about the love match.www.today.com
