Lisa Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin, shares feelings on daughter dating Scott Disick

By Chrissy Callahan
TODAY.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Hamlin just revealed how he really feels about his daughter dating a man who's 18 years older than she is. The actor, who's married to reality star Lisa Rinna, opened up about 20-year-old Amelia Hamlin's relationship with "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Scott Disick, 38, on the latest episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." And it seems like the 69-year-old isn't exactly thrilled about the love match.

HollywoodLife

Amelia Hamlin Rocks Plunging Top For Dinner Date With Scott Disick & His Son Mason: Photo

Model Amelia Hamlin wore a sexy plunging top to grab dinner with her beau, Scott Disick, and his son, Mason, in Malibu. Amelia Hamlin, 20, looked drop-dead gorgeous as she met her boyfriend Scott Disick, 38, and his 11-year-old son, Mason, for dinner at Nobu Malibu on Sunday, June 27. Amelia rocked an open-backed, plunging top with subtle stripes. She also wore white jeans and accessorized with a gold watch, bracelets, simple shades, and a pink clutch. Meanwhile, Scott wore a white button down shirt with “love letter” emblazoned on it, and camo-shorts. He also had a watch and some bracelets of his own for good measure.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Khloe Kardashian Unveils Rare Picture of 'Soulmate' Rob Kardashian After Confirming He's Dating

Joining the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars in the photo which is shared on the Good American founder's Instagram page is their youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has just spent some quality time with Rob Kardashian. Days after confirming that her brother is no longer a single man, the Good American founder treated fans to a picture of the two and called him "soulmate."
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Cindy Crawford's daughter shares heartbreak over devastating news

Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, has spoken of her heartache and grief following the shock death of her friend, rising actor Daniel Mickelson. The 23-year-old passed away on 4 July and Kaia later took to Instagram to pay tribute to the star. Kaia, 19, shared a screenshot of Daniel on...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Here's Proof Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are in Perfect Harmony

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Bonds With Travis Barker's Kids During Beach Trip. Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are all about that heart and soul. Proving once again the couple is in perfect harmony, his daughter Alabama Barker took to Instagram Stories on July 6 to post a video of the blink-182 rocker and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star playing the famous duet on the piano.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
People

Amelia Gray Hamlin on Her 'Chill' Fashion Collab - and 'Stealing' from Mom Lisa Rinna's Closet

After spending tons of time at home (both hers and love Scott Disick's) during lockdown, Amelia Gray Hamlin is now more than ready to ditch the sweats and dial up the fashion. "I want to be glam all the time," the model tells PEOPLE. "My overall fashion vibe right this second is chic and simple, a lot of pastels and just things that are super versatile from night-to-day."
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Giving His Blessing! Lionel Richie Is A 'Huge Fan' Of Daughter Sofia's New Boyfriend Elliot Grainge, 'Especially Compared To Scott Disick,' Spills Insider

Dad approved! Sofia Richie’s new boyfriend, Elliot Grainge, has gotten a big thumbs-up from her family — including her father, Lionel Richie. According to a source, the 22-year-old brought her music exec beau of five months to the Richie clan's Memorial Day cookout, where he made a great first impression on her pops. "Lionel is a huge fan of Elliot’s," dishes the source, "especially compared to Sofia's ex, Scott [Disick]."
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker Gives Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope Disick a Sweet Birthday Shout-Out: Watch!

Stepdad material? Travis Barker gave girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, Penelope Disick, the sweetest birthday shout-out on Thursday, July 8. “Happy Birthday, Penelope!!!” the Blink-182 drummer, 45, captioned a video via Instagram Stories of the newly minted 9-year-old playing drums with Kourtney, 42, looking on adoringly. Since Travis and the Keeping...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Travis Barker’s Reaction After Kourtney Kardashian Says She Wants to “Suck” His Blood

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA at UFC 264. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are continuing to bask in the twilight of their romance. Any fan keeping up with the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker's relationship will know that not only have the two been absolutely smitten with each other since they began dating, but they've also made no secret of wanting every ounce of each other—blood included.
Beverly Hills, CAbravotv.com

Lisa Rinna Sizzles in a High-Cut White Swimsuit: "This Is 58"

Lisa Rinna is 58 years old, and she's celebrating in style. In honor of her July 11 birthday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared a snap of herself in a high-cut, skimpy white swimsuit. And in the grand tradition of Lisa's swimwear snaps, this image stopped her followers in their tracks.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Scott Disick's Net Worth: How Much Is The KUWTK Star Worth?

Scott Disick became famous due to his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, but he's quickly made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. As fans know, Scott and Kourtney dated from 2006 to 2015 (via Us Magazine) and share three beautiful children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. He's since moved on in his love life with Amelia Hamlin (before that, there was Sofia Richie), and Kourtney is currently dating Travis Barker. While their love story didn't quite last, there were still plenty of good things that came out of it for Scott.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The US Sun

Kourtney Kardashian is ENGAGED to Travis Barker after Las Vegas proposal as couple plan intimate wedding, friends claim

KOURTNEY Kardashian is engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker after he proposed in Las Vegas over the weekend, friends of the star exclusively told The Sun. The Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend of seven months to marry him during a trip to watch a UFC fight, the source said- and the couple plans to marry later this year.

