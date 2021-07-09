Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, St. Vincent Added to Olivia Rodrigo’s Songwriting Credits for Single “Deja Vu”

By Madeline Crone
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0zjX_0asKJToV00

Amidst the Rodrigo-Swift love affair, the 18-year-old breakthrough pop star admitted in April 2021 that the bridge of her single, “Deja Vu” was inspired by “Cruel Summer” from Taylor Swift’s 2019 album, Lover.

To make more formal her fandom, Olivia Rodrigo retroactively added Swift, and her co-writers Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent’s Annie Clark to the songwriting credits for the viral hit. Though, it is unclear what prompted the official addition.

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Rodrigo mentioned the similarities on “Deja Vu”—her second single from her debut album, Sour. Following the debut track and mega-hit, “Drivers License,” she shared that the “yelling” in the bridge of “Deja Vu” mimicked the stylistic vocal delivery on “Cruel Summer.”

Swift and Antonoff already had writing credits on the Sour song “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” which samples melodies from the Reputation track “New Year’s Day.” The mirrored music is more tangible here—in the overlapping interpolation between the two—than the cited influence on “Deja Vu.” Hence, the previously established credit to avoid any potential copyright infringement cases.

Comments / 0

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

173
Followers
455
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Deja Vu#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicThe Review

A sweet review of Olivia Rodrigo’s “SOUR”

At only 18 years old, Olivia Rodrigo is taking over the world. In addition to the endless buzz on social media, her 11-track debut album, “SOUR,” is breaking records. Every song on it is on The Billboard Hot 100 chart, with eight of her songs in the top ten on June 5, earning her Taylor Swift’s former record for “Most songs in the top 10 at one time by a woman.”
MusicBBC

Olivia Rodrigo's has highest selling song and album this year

In 2021 one star has been the queen of the charts - Olivia Rodrigo!. She's acted in High School Musical since 2019 but first came to many people's attention as a star with the release of her song Driver's License, in January this year. The single has had more than...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Jason Isbell, Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers Cover Each Other for New Charity Single

Jason Isbell and Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers cover each other on a new split seven-inch single for charity out Wednesday, July 7th via RCA Records. The single will feature Isbell covering Bleachers’ “45,” which will appear on the latter band’s upcoming album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. And Bleachers will cover Isbell’s “Dreamsicle,” a track off his 2020 album, Reunion. While the two songs will only be available on the vinyl release, a short trailer offers snippets of both covers.
MusicForbes

Meet Olivia Rodrigo, Pop’s New Princess

Olivia Rodrigo keeps making pop-music history in 2021: The 18-year-old Disney star is proving to be the genre’s most promising—and record-breaking—new performer. After gaining fame on Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Rodrigo launched onto the music scene with the release of her first single in January 2021.
CelebritiesNYLON

Olivia Rodrigo Officially Confirms "Deja Vu" Was Inspired By "Cruel Summer"

It’s widely known that Olivia Rodrigo was heavily inspired by Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” while making “Deja Vu.” As she explains in an episode of Rolling Stone’s The Breakdown: “I love ‘Cruel Summer.’ That’s one of my favorite songs ever. I love the yell-y vocal in it, the harmonized yells she does. I feel like they’re super electric and moving, so I wanted to do something like that.”
Celebritiesmymixfm.com

Is Olivia Rodrigo’s TV job preventing her from touring?

Olivia Rodrigo may be one of the biggest pop stars on the planet right now, but it may be a while before you see her on tour. Industry sources tell Billboard that Olivia’s TV commitments on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are preventing her from hitting the road and performing her songs live. The show is currently in its second season and could potentially be renewed for a third.
MusicBillboard

Alessia Cara Shares Advice For Olivia Rodrigo, Talks Dropping Two Singles

Next week will bring "Sweet Dream" and "Shapeshifter." Alessia Cara wrote a ton of songs for her upcoming fifth studio album. Like, 40. You'll get to hear a fraction of those fresh tracks next week when the Grammy-winning singer drops two new singles, "Sweet Dream" and "Shapeshifter." In interview with Billboard's Chelsea Briggs, Cara also reveals that the new album finds her "experimenting a lot sonically."
MusicNew Haven Register

Mid-Year Study Shows Recorded Music Having a Surge in 2021, Led by Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and, Yes, Morgan Wallen

Any lingering impact that COVID-19 had on American life did nothing to slow music’s six-year growth streak, as MRC Data’s 2021 Mid-Year Report shows overall music consumption for the first six months up 13.5% over the same stretch of 2020. That gain outpaces the 11.6% year-over-year growth that the U.S. music market clocked in all 12 months of 2020.
CelebritiesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Jack, Out of the Box: An afternoon with Jack Antonoff

In the Venn diagram of modern pop, all circles seem to overlap with Jack Antonoff. There he is in the studio, collaborating on the latest zeitgeist-rattling opus by Taylor Swift or Lorde or Lana Del Rey. Now he's in a Cadillac, with Bruce Springsteen riding shotgun on a bittersweet duet for his long-running project, Bleachers; or beaming across the globe from a Grammys podium, hands wrapped around yet another golden statuette. (He has five so far, including two each for Swift and the band that first put him on the map, erstwhile rock trio Fun.)
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Viral Taylor Swift lookalike is making TikTok do a double-take

A Nashville-based nurse is going viral across TikTok for being the spitting image of country-turned-pop music sensation Taylor Swift — and it’s throwing the entire internet for a loop. We’ve already taken a deep-dive into TikTok’s shocking Scarlett Johansson lookalike. Now, it’s time to take a look at another celebrity...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Olivia Added Taylor To Her "Deja Vu" Writing Credits, & Fans Have ~Questions~

You can officially call Olivia Rodrigo’s “deja vu” a Taylor Swift collab now — well, technically. Recently, the teen pop sensation added some new names to the songwriting credits for her hit song, and Swift’s is one of them. Rodrigo previously admitted to Rolling Stone that she loves the tune “Cruel Summer” from Swift’s 2019 album, Lover. But she never said Swift — her idol, BTW — or that particular song had a *direct* hand in “deja vu”’s track’s creation, so both musicians’ stans are freaking out about how Olivia added Taylor to her “deja vu” writing credits unexpectedly. Oop.
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Fontaines DC 'didn't want' Taylor Swift chart battle

Fontaines DC have insisted they "didn't want" a chart battle with Taylor Swift. The 'I Was Not Born' hitmakers narrowly missed out on their first number one with second album 'A Hero's Death' last year, when the 31-year-old pop star dropped her 'Folklore' LP the same week and took the top spot in the UK rankings.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Griff Makes the Perfect Pop Soundtrack for Hurt and Healing

Pop singer Griff was getting ready the morning of the BRIT Awards when a bouquet of flowers appeared, mysteriously signed, “From your friend Taylor.” To her surprise, it was Taylor Swift. Her sweet friendship with the “Cardigan” singer began in November last year on Twitter, Griff says, and blossomed into a beautiful, mutual adoration (though Griff had long been a Swiftie). At the BRIT ceremony in May, their relationship hit a peak: Swift shouted-out Griff in her speech and invited her to hang out in her dressing room, where they shared fries in their sparkly and frilly gowns. Griff soaked in the moment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy