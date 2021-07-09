Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana teen becomes 1st Black American to win Scripps National Spelling Bee

saobserver.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Zaila Avant-garde understood the significance of what she was doing as she stood on the Scripps National Spelling Bee stage, peppering pronouncer Jacques Bailly with questions about Greek and Latin roots. Zaila knew she would be the first African American winner of the bee....

saobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spelling#Black American#Jamaica#Ap#Greek#Latin#African American#Espn2#Macnolia Cox#Australian#Non American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
Related
Louisiana StateESPN

Louisiana teen Zaila Avant-garde correctly spells 'M-U-R-R-A-Y-A' to win Scripps National Spelling Bee

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn't show much stress. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee's 96-year history.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Said Five Words Every American Should Hear

COVID-19 infections have risen 70% in the last few weeks, as areas of the country are again covered in red. Less than 50% of the country is fully vaccinated, putting us all in danger. With that in mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the US Surgeon General, appeared on This Week with host Martha Raddatz this morning to issue a warning, and he said five words every American should hear. Read on for those words and five other life-saving points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Missouri StatePosted by
Upworthy

Family goes to court after Missouri rejects son's name change. That's all he wanted for his 8th birthday.

An 8-year-old boy recently celebrated his birthday but wasn't able to receive the gift he wanted — that of a name change. His family said the State of Missouri is not allowing him to change his name. The boy's identity has been kept anonymous and for that sake, we shall refer to him as 'Francis.' He is a transgender and asked for his name to be changed in his birth certificate but the state denied Francis a name change, on account that they were trying to change his identity. Francis identifies as a boy and has done so for a while. His parents accepted him for who he is and has helped him embrace his true self. “Trans kids are normal kids,” said his father, reported Fox 5 Vegas.
SportsDaily Journal

Haskell marred by incident as Monmouth Park holds first major race in U.S. without whips

OCEANPORT - It had the makings of one of the most significant Haskell Days ever. Because whether or not you’re a fan of the safety reforms sweeping through racing, there’s no denying the importance of Saturday’s TVG.com Haskell Stakes: It's the first time jockeys in a major U.S. thoroughbred race were not allowed to strike horses with whips. The Haskell is a Grade 1, $1 million race.
Chicago, ILWebMD

Travel Restrictions Are Back in Chicago

July 19, 2021 -- After several weeks without COVID-19 travel restrictions, Chicago restarted its emergency travel order on Friday as cases continue to increase across the country. Unvaccinated travelers from Arkansas and Missouri must provide a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before arriving in Chicago or quarantine for 10 days...
Florida StatePosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida leads U.S. in COVID cases amid Delta-driven surge

Florida now leads the nation in coronavirus cases, with its biggest spike since last summer, the Tampa Bay Times reports.Driving the surge: Hospitalizations and deaths are rising among the unvaccinated, while the small number of infected but vaccinated people are not getting seriously ill.The big picture: Infections nationwide have tripled over the past three weeks, with about one in five new cases coming from Florida.Statewide, new cases nearly doubled in the past week.In Polk County, cases more than doubled from last week and hospitalizations doubled since 4th of July weekend, per the Lakeland Ledger.Point of intrigue: Most of Florida's new cases are driven by the more infectious Delta variant, epidemiologist Dr. Vincent Hsu told WFLA.Dr. David Dowdy with Johns Hopkins Hospitals drove home to. the outlet that vaccines are still effective against the Delta variant. The bottom line: This is all proof the vaccines work.

Comments / 0

Community Policy