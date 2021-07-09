Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

“Hit the Bricks” this Saturday

ktbb.com
 8 days ago

TYLER — On the second Saturday of every month, Downtown Tyler celebrates Hit the Bricks. There’s lots going on this Saturday — The Market Place, a Gallery Main Street exhibit opening, the Rose City Farmers Market, and much more. Click here for complete details. “Hit the Bricks” second Saturday is a collaborative initiative of Visit Tyler, the City of Tyler, and downtown business and property owners, with a variety of activities on and off the downtown square.

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose City#The Market Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Politics
Related
NBC News

3 fully vaccinated Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C., test positive for Covid

Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas House delegation in Washington, D.C., tested positive for Covid-19, the state's House Democratic Caucus said Saturday. The first positive test result came Friday night, when a member informed the caucus they had the coronavirus. "Caucus Members and staff took a rapid test, all...
Posted by
The Hill

Facebook pushes back against White House criticism, says it's 'looking for scapegoats'

Facebook has levied additional criticism against President Biden and top administration officials over remarks that social media companies are not doing enough to combat coronavirus vaccine misinformation, accusing the White House of “looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.”. The public fight between the administration and social media companies...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy