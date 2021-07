Follow all the action from the men’s singles semi-finals at Wimbledon. The opening match on Centre Court will see Queen’s Club champion Matteo Berrettini face Hubert Hurkacz. Riding a wave of momentum coming into the tournament, Berrettini has been in impressive form throughout and produced a serving masterclass to see off Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals. Hurkacz, though, has just pulled off perhaps the biggest victory of his career, nervelessly thrashing Roger Federer in straight sets, to reach the semi-final of a grand slam for the first time in his career. Then it will be the turn of defending...